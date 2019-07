Image copyright US Department of State

US goment don ban Cameroon top military official, Colonel Jean Claude Ango Ango, say e no fit enta dia kontri for seka say e doty e hand for criminal bush meat trade.

No bi only Ango Ango weh US state department name say e no fit enta America, e woman Engono Akomo too no fit go America again.

De ban bi in line wit section 7031 (c) for US foreign operations and for oda acts.

Colonel Jean Claude Ango Ango na Inspector of Cameroon gendarmerie, e collect appointment for March 2019.

According to US, proof say Cameroon official put e hand inside corruption for bush meat trade make de official and e woman no fit enta America.

Dis section 7031(c) tok say wen state department get proof say official for foreign goment bi involved for corruption or violate human rights, de pesin and e family mimbas no fit enta America again.

De law di allow de state department for name de pesin and e immediate family mimbas or make public know or keep'am private.

De state department say dis action di send strong signals say America promise for fight corruption and international crime for bush meat trade for safe oda species dem for de world.