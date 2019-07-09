Image copyright Getty Images

Instagram wan roll out feature wey go ask users if dem sure say dem wan post yama-yama comments ontop dia platform.

Di social media site set example say if for instance pesin type comment like, "you wowo like monkey come mumu join", dem go get message say "You dey sure say you wan post dis one? Learn more".

Wen you click di "learn more", you go come see message: "We don dey ask make pipo dey reason dia comments wey resemble di ones wey pipo don report give us."

So far, di company say di trials wey dem don do with di feature don dey work and dey make plenti pipo cancel di comments wey dem bin wan post.

Di site oga, Adam Mosseri, tok say Instagram bin dey use artificial intelligence for years to find bullying and oda bad-bad content dem.

Instagram dey also plan to launch anoda tool wey dem call "Restrict".

Wetin dis one go do na to dey help pipo to select comments wey dey abusive comot without any need to block users.

Oga Mosseri tok say dem don hear tori say young pipo no dey like to block, unfollow or report pipo wey dey worry dem for social media because e fit increase di bullying especially if dem know di pesin for real life.

E also tok say. "To block, report or unfollow go make am hard to dey monitor di bully behaviour."