Image copyright Disney Studios Image example Beyoncé na di voice of Nala wey be Lion King love

Beyoncé na babe wey don conquer di world for music and even feem sef but her voice for di live action movie, Lion King don take her movie career enta anoda level.

Disney do di World Wide Premiere for di iconic feem on Tuesday and plenti pipo jolly as Beyoncé release new song wey go dey di new movie wey she call Spirit.

Di song wey wan use style resemble "Circle of Life" na Beyoncé stamp as di queen of di pride.

Pipo don also dey tok about Beyonce performance as di movie dey ready to land.

Dem also chook mouth ontop di mata of di song wey she release for di feem.

Lion King bin first premiere as Disney cartoon for May 1994 and na so e turn plenti pipo best cartoon.

One of di stars wey voice di original feem, James Earl Jones as Mufasa also dey dis live action movie.

Disney dey currently do plenti live actions of dia most popular cartoon from before, like Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin and Maleficient (di re-imagined Sleeping Beauty).