Image copyright Kano Police Image example Police say dem gbab di three young boys wey carry out di kidnap following a tip off.

Police for Kano state north west Nigeria, don arrest three young boys, ontop di kidnapping and killing of one five-year-old pikin.

According to police, 20 year old Ibrahim Ahmad and 18 years old Abdulmajid Mohd and Musa Sunusi, gbab Ahmad Ado from im school, Ma'ahat Nursery and Primary School Karkasara Kano before dem contact im family for 50 million naira ransom.

Di commissioner of police for Kano State, CP Ahmed Iliyasu tok say, afta dem arrest di three suspects following tip off, dem confess say afta dem kidnap di boy, im die of overdose afta dem overdrug am for Sheka Sabuwa Abuja quarters.

Di suspects confess say dem bury di body for one uncompleted building for Kumbotso LGA.

Image copyright Kano Police Image example Di uncompleted building wey dem bury di boy

Wen police reach wia dem say dem bury am, dem dig di bodi comot from di grave wey no deep. Wen dem bring di body come out, di pikin still wear im uniform with im hand wey dem tie and something wey dem use cover im mouth.

Image copyright Kano Police Image example Police for di place dem find di deadi body

Di oga of police say dem still dey investigate di mata and go charge di suspects afta dem finish.

Oga Iliyasu use di opportunity to draw pipo ear say make dem dey careful as criminals dey always change di pattern of dia operation.