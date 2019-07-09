Shiite members clash with Police for National Assembly

Protesting members of di Shiite group, wey dem dey call Islamic Movement of Nigeria don clash with security agents for di National Assembly.

Local media dey report say both pipo from di suspected shiite group and dat of di police injure during di protest but we neva fit confam how many dem be.

BBC Pidgin tok wit di Federal Capital Territory police PRO, Anjuguri Manzah, and im promise to give more informate about wetin happun later.

Di Shiite members say dem dey protest say dia leader Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky still dey for detention. Dem deny say dem no cause any damage to anybodi or vehicles as dem dey enta di complex of di National Assembly.

Di incident lead to di closing of all gate wey lead to di the National Assembly premises.

Di Shiite members don dey call for di release of dia leader wey Nigerian authorities detain since 2015.

Dem don involve for some kain of protests before wey lead to fight-fight and bloodshed.