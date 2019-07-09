NYSC member die afta she use 'sniper' wash hair

Image copyright Ayomikun Juliana

One National Youth Service Corps member wey dey serve for Osun State, southwest Nigeria don die afta she try use 'Sniper' insecticide comot lice for her hair.

NYSC Office for Osun confam di tori to BBC say Ayomikun Ademorayo die on Sunday.

Reports say Ayomikun bin dey try finish di lice wey she get for hair, but moments afta she use sniper, she lose consciousness.

Na from dia pipo rush di corper to Hospital wia she die.

NYSC say dem don inform her family about wetin happun to her.

The late corper na orphan wey lose both her parents when she small and na she dey take care of her brothers and sisters.

She graduate from Tai Solarin higher institution wey dey Ijebu Ode for Ogun State.

Sniper na insecticide wey strong well well and in recent times several pipo don use am commit suicide for Nigeria.