Yaoundé Court of First Instance for Cameroon don adjourn case for journalist, Paul Chouta, founder for TGV de l'info website to number 13 day for August 2019.

Beyala Calixthe Majolie, Franco-Cameroonian writer, bin accuse de journalist and blogger, Paul Chouta for say (e spoil e name) defamation, and fake news.

So for number 10 day for June, deh lock de journalist for Kondengui prison and e suppose make six moons for dia.

De reason why de court shift dis case for next moon na because Beyala de pesin qweh e file de case no put foot for court.

But, Barrister Tamfu Richard, Paul Chouta e lawyer check say na delay tactics for keep dia customer for prison.

"Court di ever make sure say dey summon de parties weh deh bi concerned, Paul Chouta dey for prison and noting di stop e for kam for court.

De civil party, de pesin weh e file de complain, too get for appear, so legal department get for notify her for make sure say dey summon e properly for appear for court", Tamfu explain.

But up till now de bailiff nova succeed for serve e de civil party summon.

"De problem na say de woman di fit di avoid de summons, e don get weti weh e bi want'am, for send Chouta for prison.

E no get interest for appear and I fit say e di use'am now laik weapon for make sure say Chouta remain for ngata", de lawyer tok.

Na number three taim weh deh don adjourn de case and Beyala nova show face for court.

De fact say we nova succeed for serve her summons di prolong de case wit delays, de lawyer lament.

Lawyers say deh try for serve her de summons, for her house and e no bi dey deh give'am for summons for neighbour but no bi de correct procedure.

"Unless Beyala show face for court de case no fit go before. Because e sue for defamation and e no appear we only option go be for file for bail", de lawyer tok.