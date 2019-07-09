State High Court for Port Harcourt Rivers state Nigeria, don sentence one 33 years old man, Obilor Felix to six years imprisonment without option of fine afta im rape one eight year old girl.

Obilor Felix commit di crime for June 26, 2010, for Edeoha community for Ahoada west local gofment, wen im be 24 years old.

Dem first carry am go court for October 10, 2011, since dat time im bin dey for prison custody.

Di presiding judge, Justice Omereji sentence Obilor to prison after di court see all di evidence di prosecution present and di six year prison sentence go start from now.

Na di state Ministry of Justice na im dey handle di case since 2011 and di prosecuting lawyer, Deinma Tamuno-Opubo, say di girl bin dey eight years for 2010 wen Felix commit di crime.

Tamuno-Opubo add say afta like nine years wey di case dey court, wit all di evidence wey dem present like di medical report and di confessional statement of di offender, e dey enough to convict and commit am to prison.

"Di court exercise her power to bring di sentence down to six years instead of 14 years imprisonment without option of fine. Di six years go start from today."

Di lawyer come advise victims of sex abuse not to keep quiet but to tok, report am to authority so dem fit get justice from di court of law.

Dis judgement na one of di very few di state dey record dis year. Di International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA) say dem record two convictions for defilement between last year and dis year of 14 years imprisonments each.