Burna Boy na Apple Music Up Next Artist

Apple Music don announce say Burna Boy na di latest musician wey go join dia Up Next Artist program.

Dis announcement dey come just weeks afta Burna Boy win Best International Act for the 2019 BET Awards forJune.

Di tin na initiative wey dey give artist from around di world chance to show dia music to global audience.

Two of di singer popular singles 'Dangote' and 'Anybody' dey lead di playlist wey feature over 80 songs from artists from around di world. Di songs go also dey im upcoming album 'African Giant' wey go comot on July 26.

Burna Boy go also feature for exclusive Up Next documentary wey go comot for July 16. For di documentary, im tok about im inspiration and im add say "im ancestors" dey speak to am through im music.

Im also follow Julie Adenuga tok for Beats 1 interview about im music journey and how im don become global star.

Burna Boy don get over 100 million streams for Apple Music and im go perform on July 23rd for Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of di Up Next Program.