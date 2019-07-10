Image copyright Getty Images/Lester Cohen Image example Jay-Z for di City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala

American billionaire rapper Jay-Z don enter 'Igbo' business afta im take up role with one company for California wey dey di cannabis indiustry.

Jay-Z go join di company wey dem dey call Caliva as dia Chief Brand Strategist.

Di company tell tori pipo Reuters say di rapper go do dey involve with mata of social justice wey go involve say make dem make wee legal-legal, im go also dey involved with di training of pipo wey don go prison before, plus also advocate for fairness for di industry.

Jay-Z also tok for im statement say "we wan create something wey go wow pipo, have fun as we dey do am, do good plus involve pipo too."

Dis no be di first time wey Jay-Z go chook hand inside mata wey concern social justice, im launch Reform Alliance, organisation wey dey work to reform di criminal justice system for America.

Forbes tok for June say im be di first hip-hop billionaire artist.