Image copyright KOLA SULAIMON

Nigerian Senate say di way and manner wey members of Shiite Muslim group cause kata-kata for National Assembly on Tuesday na complete offence ontop how of how visitors suppose enta di Assembly.

Senate tok tok pesin, Adedayo Adeyeye tell BBC say di senate go ensure say di police prosecute all those wey get hand for di kata-kata.

"Di action of di Shiite protesters na complete violation of di National Assembly rules and we go soon review all di procedure on top how pipo or protesters dey take enta di National Assembly" Adeyeye explain.

Shiite protesters bin do I-no-go gree enta National Assembly to demand for di release of dia leader, Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky but as dem reach gate, security pipo for gate no allow dem in and before you know, dem push dia way and cause kata-kata

Dem bin burn burn cars and wunjure police officers dem wey di receive treatment for hospital.

Di Shiite protesters say two of dia members die for Tuesday protest wey turn violent and tori be say dem dey plan anoda we-no-go-gree waka on Wednesday.

Security boku for National Assembly

Meanwhile police men wit gun dey gallant for di gate plus di main compound of di National Assembly to prevent any wahala.

So far di police authority don arrest about forty members of di Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

And Mohammed Adamu, wey be Nigeria Inspector-General of Police (IGP), don order 24-hours surveillance for di Federal Capital Territory Abuja and some states wey near am.

Local media bin report on Tuesday say suspected members of di Shiite group clash wit security agents for di National Assembly and both pipo from group and di police force injure.

Meanwhile, di Shiite members say, dem dey protest say dia leader Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky still dey for detention. Dem deny say dem cause any damage to anybodi or vehicles as dem dey enta di complex of di National Assembly.