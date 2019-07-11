Ghana be de latest country wey dema citizens fit visit South without visa.

South Africa Department of Home Affairs add Ghana to dema list of seven new countries wey dema nationals go fit enter de country visa-free.

Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, announce on Wednesday sey citizens of de seven countries now go fit enter to South Africa without a visa.

"Tourism go rise if we relax visa requirements for entry into South Africa. We know sey Tourism be very important for job creation," he add during in briefing for South Africa.

South Africa announce September 2018, that dem dey finalize some visa waiver agreements plus other countries including Ghana so sey travellers go fit enter dema country without visa.

Minister of Home Affairs reveal sey de seven countries wey dem grant visa free status be Qatar, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana den Sao Tome and Principe.

De Minister reveal sey en office go enter discussions sharp sharp plus these countries on how de visa-free tin go work.

He however add sey dem for do "homework" on countries like China, India and Nigeria on de visa-free matter but what dem go do now be sey dem go double de number of people who dey process visa for Nigerians who wan visit South Africa.