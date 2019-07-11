School building collapse for Port Harcourt

One secondary school building don collapse for Port Harcourt Rivers State, South south Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses tell BBC say di four storey building wey be Immanuel Comprehensive High School collapse very early on Wednesday for Mini Ewa road Rumubiakani area of Port Harcourt for Obio Akpor Local goment, but 24 hours afta no goment rescue agency don show face.

Philip Odigbo wey live for di area tell BBC Pidgin say na di debris wey dey fall ontop im zinc naim wake dem up and dem run out.

"Na around 2am for morning yesterday na im e happen. We dey hear di debris as e dey fall for ph zinc so I wake up everybody we rush cow out. We see say di build bend go one side and after like 45 minutes, di building collapse."

Image example Philip Odigbo say im see wen di school fall down

Anoda eyewitness Daniel Peter say na di vibration naim wake dem up and dem rush out.

"E dey like say earthquake wan happen, di ground dey vibrate naim we rush out come see as di four storey building collapse."

Tori be say say dis no be di first time wey di school building don collapse, as anoda four storey building of di school bi don collapse under construction for 2016 before dis one dey happen.

Wen BBC Pidgin bin go dia, no goment agency non dey ground but na di pipo wey dey try comot some of di block and roads dem so pipo fit see road pass.Even di owner of di building Immanuel Nabosa wey be retired military man bin no dey.

Some photo of di building wey collapse

Image example Di school building don collapse before, according to residents.

Image example 24 hours afta no goment rescue agency don show face for where di school building collapse.

Image example Nobodi die inside dis collapse.