Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad

Nigeria Senate President Ahmad Lawan say President Muhammadu Buhari go submit di list of ministerial nominees for di upper chamber to confam am before di end of di week.

Oga Lawan tok dis wan during plenary on Wednesday.

Di Senate president explain say di federal gofment dey work hard on di list to ensure say dem appoint ogbonge minister dem wey go work for di kontri.

E don pass one month since di Nigerian president take di oath of office to start im second term in office, but since den e neva appoint ministers to form im cabinet.

Dis one make Senator Bassey Akpan to raise point of order to tell im colleagues say di delay don pass be carefull as di senators go soon goon two months break.

E add say di delay by di president to submit di ministerial list go affect dia screening plus dia approval.

Oga Lawan for im reaction assure im colleagues and Nigerians say President Buhari go soon send the list to the Senate before the week end and dat dem go screen di nominees before dem go dia two months break wey dey start from July 26.