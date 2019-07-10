Image copyright Getty Images

National leader of Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu don deny di rumour wey dey spread say im get plan to contest 2023 presidential election and take ova from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oga Tinubu wey also be former Lagos state govnor, tok say im no sabi di group wey dey carri im mata for dia head and dey campaign on behalf of am.

For di tweet wey both Bola Tinubu and APC carry come out, dem say dia hand, legs and bodi no dey part of dat group wey dem call 'Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors' Nigeria'

"We don see foto of face caps, T shirts, shirts and even leaflets wit Bola Tinubu 2023 wey dem write inside and wey one faceless group wey call demsef 'Asiwaju Reloaded Ambassadors' Nigeria dey do.

"Asiwaju Bola Tinubu no sabi either di group or dia souvenirs."

"We dey hereby, through dis medium, dey deny say wey no know dis group and comot our body plus both Asiwaju Tinubu from di group wey dey print and dey share materials wey nobody send dem to do."

