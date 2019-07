Image copyright Getty Images

Tanzania president John Magufuli don tell women say, make dem 'set dia ovaries free', so dem go born more pikin to epp boost di kontri economy.

Di president tok dis one for im hometown Chato, wia e say "wen you get big population, e dey epp build economy, na im make China economy dey so huge".

E add say India and Nigeria na oda kontris wey use dia population to get wetin dem want.

"I know say pipo wey dey block dia ovaries no go like waiting I dey yarn, make una free una ovaries, make dem block dia own" na so Mr Magafuli tok.

Since e become president for 2015, Magufuli start to build industries to help grow dia economy, but e say more babies go epp fast-fast.

Tanzania na kontri wey get about 55 million pipo inside and dem get one of di highest birth rates for di world, around 5 pikin to one woman.

Data wey United Nations release show say Tanzania population dey grow by 2.7 percent per year.

Plenti hospitals and schools for dia dey overcrowded and plenti young pipo no get jobs.

Plenti women for di kontri dey use contraceptives, but Magafuli say dat one na western method and pipo wey dey do am, dey lazy to take care of dia children.