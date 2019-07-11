Buhari ask Senate to confam Tanko Muhammad as CJN

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari don forward di name of di acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to di Sentate for dem to confam am as di Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Di president make di request inside letter wey im forward give di Senate on Thursday.

Inside anoda letter Buhari send give di lawmakers, im ask dem to also confam di appointment of 15 special advisers.

Dis wan dey come one day afta di National Judicial Council (NJC) recommend Justice Muhammad appointment as di Chief Justice of Nigeria give President Buhari.

Di NJC recommendation dey come months afta oga Tanko take ova as acting CJN.

Oga Buhari bin ask NJC for dia permission to extend Justice Tanko tenure as Acting CJN by three months.

Di NJC tok for statement wey dia Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye release for Thursday say, dem reach di decision after dem interview pipo wey di council recommend Di statement also tok say dem screen two candidates and na former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi chair di meeting.

Dem also recommend head of courts to some states for Nigeria. Dem be Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger and Taraba. Dem also help recommend Grand Kadis for Sharia Courts of Appeal for Kano and Jigawa states.

President Buhari appoint Justice Tanko Muhammad for January after im suspend Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, on top of false declaration of asset.

President Buhari appoint Justice Tanko afta im suspend former Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen ontop false asset declaration

Why NJC recommend Muhammad Tanko as Chief Justice - By Dooshima Abu

Justice Muhammad Tanko bin don hold di position since January afta goment suspend Justice Walter Onnoghen sake of say e no declare im assets.

Justice Tanko appointment den bin cause plenti gbege as some say e no follow due process. Many pipo write petition to NJC wey be di ogbonge bodi wey di chook eye for lawyer mata. But di body say everything wey dem write no hold water.

NJC tok tok pesin, Soji Oye for statement say dem reach dey decision afta dia emergency meeting on Wednesday wia former president of Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi chair.

E explain give say di Federal Judicial Service Commission bin screen two pipo for di position and afta dem interview dem, oga Tanko emerge winner.

Tanko don dey act for nearly seven months now sake of say goment extend im tenure for anoda three month.