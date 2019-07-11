Image copyright NAFDAC Image example NAFDAC na Nigeria office wey dey control quality food and melecine

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday announce deadline to remove one 'killer' insecticide from shops across Nigeria.

NAFDAC bin don ban di manufacture or import of any chemical wey get Dichlorvos inside.

Di latest ban dey heavy on Sniper and oda brands of agricultural formulations of 100 ml pack size of dichlovos wey include: Tankill, Gladiator Liquid, Executor Liquid, Smash Super Liquid, DD Force, Glovan, Philopest, Wonder Liquid, Rid-Off, NOPEST and SUMODDVP.

And dem say na because of di abuse of di insecticide and how di tin fit cause cancer and breathing problem for some pipo.

Image copyright Twitter/@NafdacAgency Image example Mojisola Adeyeye na di Director general of di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC Director General, tok for press release say dem don give two month notice to di makers and pipo wey dey distribute am to remove dia products from open market by latest 31st August, 2019.

NAFDAC add say pipo wey dey use chemicals for dia farm work gats get permit from di agency before dem bring am inside Nigeria or make dem. Dem stress say make pipo no dey use dem to dey kill insects for inside dia house as di tin fit cause health wahala.

Di agency tok say dem dey committed to di wellbeing of Nigerians and make pipo check di label so dem dey sure of wetin dem dey buy.