Members of di Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) don clash again wit police for di third day of dia protest inside Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Di Shiite group wey Iran dey support also carri dia 'we no go gree' waka enta inside Lagos state today to protest sake of dia leader, Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky wey still dey for detention are dem dey demand make di authorities free am.

Skip Twitter post by @linusNoni Shiite are protesting in Lagos and Abuja but Nobody is listening.



Boko Haram was a peaceful group until their leader Yusuf was killed in 2009.



In 2009,Boko haram didn’t have the manpower to protest outside Borno.



But today they are the deadliest terrorist group in Nigeria. — Linus (@linusNoni) July 11, 2019

Report from our tori pesin for Abuja say, pipo experience hold up dey as motor dey try to divert dia movements around di area wey di protest for dey happun. While pipo wey dey use leg waka try run away go hide sake of safety reason.

Odas for social media dey tweet to advise pipo wey bin dey drive go Eagle Suare area for Abuja to turn back because of di protest.

Our tori pesin also report say, di protesters bin plan to gada for Eagle Square but anti-riot policemen no gree dem to gada dia.

Dem form long line dey march from Unity fountain area towards Eagles Square wia di federal civil service secretariat dey, wen some anti-riot police block di road to prevent dem not to move further.

Police arrest some of dia leaders and serious clash come happun as police come dey fire teargas to drive dem. Some pipo wonjure.

Skip Twitter post by @arafunmiYAHOOCO The security operatives have done d needful today with d use of teargas to disperse d Shiite group who were staging a protest in Abuja for d release of their leader. It is an appropriate tool to deal with protesters, instead of making use of weapons which could claim lives — Ijayeshina (@arafunmiYAHOOCO) July 11, 2019

Afta di violent protest wey members of di El-Zakzakky Group bin do for national assembly on di 9th of July, 2019, di Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, come order 24 hours police surveillance for

FCT and oda areas around dia.

Image example Fire-fighters dey put out fire afta Shiite members clash with police on July 9, 2019.

Also, di Commissioners of Police and dia supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police inside States wey close to FCT dey on alert to make sure say beta security dey for dia areas to avoid any palava.

Image copyright Kola Sulaimon Image example Police dey waka pass motor wey burn during Shiite protest on July 9, 2019