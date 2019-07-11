Shiite protest: Pipo injure as Islamic Members of Nigeria clash again with police
Members of di Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) don clash again wit police for di third day of dia protest inside Abuja, Nigeria capital.
Di Shiite group wey Iran dey support also carri dia 'we no go gree' waka enta inside Lagos state today to protest sake of dia leader, Sheik Ibrahim Elzakzaky wey still dey for detention are dem dey demand make di authorities free am.
Report from our tori pesin for Abuja say, pipo experience hold up dey as motor dey try to divert dia movements around di area wey di protest for dey happun. While pipo wey dey use leg waka try run away go hide sake of safety reason.
Odas for social media dey tweet to advise pipo wey bin dey drive go Eagle Suare area for Abuja to turn back because of di protest.
Our tori pesin also report say, di protesters bin plan to gada for Eagle Square but anti-riot policemen no gree dem to gada dia.
Dem form long line dey march from Unity fountain area towards Eagles Square wia di federal civil service secretariat dey, wen some anti-riot police block di road to prevent dem not to move further.
Police arrest some of dia leaders and serious clash come happun as police come dey fire teargas to drive dem. Some pipo wonjure.
Afta di violent protest wey members of di El-Zakzakky Group bin do for national assembly on di 9th of July, 2019, di Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, come order 24 hours police surveillance for
FCT and oda areas around dia.
Also, di Commissioners of Police and dia supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police inside States wey close to FCT dey on alert to make sure say beta security dey for dia areas to avoid any palava.