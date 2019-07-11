Di three hour toll free order by goment on Thursday see traffice disappear (during rush hours) and reappear afta (rush hours) wit cfresh complains from pipo wey dey drive motor.

At about 9:30am traffic start to dey build up again for di bridge three minutes afta officials resume toll collection for di Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

Lagos State goment bin declear toll free access for di bridge during rush hours wey go be 6;30am - 9:30pm and 4:30 - 8:00pm on Thursday ontop experiment wey dem dey do to help reduce traffic jam for di area.

Some of di motorists say dem happy say goment stop di toll collection and beg goment to dey do so time to time.

One of di drivers say dem no happy say pesin go pay money for toll gate and still suffer for traffic.

"Going & coming, you go-go thru pain" One driver tell BBC.

Lagos na Nigeria commercial hub and serious traffic jam dey gbege di city well well sotey e dey affect private and goment business daily.