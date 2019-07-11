Jummai Ibrahim wey dey stay Kano, north west Nigeria tell BBC say in her next life she go like born more than 17 children because children na blessing from God.

Jummai tok say out of di 17 children, 7 don die and 10 wey be 5 boys and 5 girls dey alive.

Di housewife yan say a day like today wey na UN World Population Day, she dey proud say she get a high number of children and she dey pray make God continue to bless dem.

"On a day like dis, i very happy and proud say i born up to 17 children and wetin pipo suppose no be say i born all di children by myself without any operation. 7 don die but 10 dey alive now."

"I marry 30 years ago and i get 2 grand children. Many wey no know me no go believe say i don reach 17 by mere looking. None of the childbirths come with any complications i thank God."

"To pipo wey dey shout say world population don too plenti and na reason for food shortages for some places, i tell dem say no be true, Children na blessing and if i go come for next life i go like born more than 17."

Jummai na housewife wey dey take care of her children for house and her husband plus some of di children wey don grow dey comot go look for food and money for dem.

Na Kano get di highest number of pipo for Nigeria according to di last census wey di kontri hold for 2006, dem get 13.6 million pipo.

Di 2019 World Population Day no get theme and UN say dem wan make kontries work on di agreement of 1994 wey dey try move population and development together hand in hand.