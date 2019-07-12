Image copyright Save the Children

Education Cannot Wait, ECW international NGO don donate 2.7 US dollars for support education, for 18,386 pikin dem for Anglophone regions for taim weh debate di go up and down if pikin dem fit go school.

Wit crisis for Anglophone regions for three years now, pipo don run go oda areas, schools and pikin turn target, plenti schools close , about 670,000 pikin dem komot for school.

Plan Cameroon go put dis ECW project for ground for 12 moons and deh di di target pikin dem weh deh bi don di go school and de wan weh deh go start school.

Director for ECW, Yasmine Sherif say, "E no bi correct make pikin dem komot for school remain for back as de crisis don stop plenti pikin dia future.

EWC go work wit goment, United Nations, NGO and agencies for give opportunity for learn for de pikin dem, e add.

"For get quality education na important tin for protect de boy and girls dem weh deh don trap for conflict. E go helep dem survive, make communities for regain life", ECW director tok.

Focus go bi for protect de pikin for reduce child labour, early pregnancy, child soldiers, give dem support, give dem chop for school, handwork for youths, put dem back for community.

Image copyright UNHCR/Catianne

Dis donation di happen for taim weh debate di go up and down weda schools fit start or not for de two regions for de new school year.

Mancho Bibixy, coffin revolution man and odas launch campaign make pikin dem go back for school from Kondengui prison.

Some activists like Mark Bareta, Eric Tataw say school go only start when ceasefire go bi for de two regions. Some parents dem too di share activists dia idea for wait till crisis finish and environment be safe.

Human rights groups dem, laik, Centre for Human Rights and Democracy for Africa, CHRDA Southwest Northwest Women task force di support make pikin dem go school.

For Belo, Boyo division for Northwest region some separatist fighters don clean school di encourage pikin dem for go school.