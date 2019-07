Image copyright Akaworldwide

Ogbonge South African rapper Aka don tok say im dey heartbroken as Nigeria win South Africa 2-1 for di African Cup of Nations 2019 quarter finals.

Samuel Chukwueze bin first score for di 27th minute to put Nigeria in di lead, before South Africa Bongani Zungu send in one powerful header to equalise for di 75th minute.

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong score di second goal for di 89th minute to seal di win for di Super Eagles.

Di rapper wey enta Twitter to express how di loss dey pepper am, tok say e for beta if South Africa bin lose to Egypt instead of Nigeria.

Some Nigerians begin worry say dis kain tok from Aka fit make South Africans begin attack Nigerians.

Some oda pipo begin list some areas wia dem feel say South Africa take beta pass Nigeria, like economy and development.

Nigeria go meet di winner between Algeria and Ivory Coast for di semi finals.