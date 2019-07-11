Image copyright Facebook/Nana Appiah Mensah Image example Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah

Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah dey go through interrogation afta he arrive for Kotoka International Airport on Thursday.

Accra-based JoyNews say he dey plus de Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of di Ghana Police Service for interrogation.

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, arrived de Kotoka International Airport on Emirates Airline, e no keep wey security operatives carry am go fast-fast.

Nana Appiah Mensah dey detention for Dubai since December 7, 2018 when dem arrest am for de country on charges of defrauding en business partner for there.

Last year, court issue bench warrant for en arrest on charges of defrauding by false pretence after Menzgold customers do demonstration over dema locked up cash.