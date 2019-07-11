Buhari give Nigerian company exclusive right to print e-passport

Image copyright Nigeria Government

President Muhammadu Buhari don order say na di Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company (NSPMC) go be di only company to produce e-passports for Nigerians.

NSPMC wey dem dey popularly call 'The Mint' go also dey responsible for di oda documents wey relate to di new e-passports.

Wit dis new arrangement, di Presido say dem no go renew all before-before agreements and contracts wey any oda company get for di work .Di gofment no give reason why dem change.

Recently, Nigeria bin adopt new passport wey di goFment claim say go strong pass and go last pass di former one although production palava don mean say di passport no dey available for citizens to buy.

Inside statement wey Femi Adesina, di special adviser to di president release oN July 11, dem say The Mint na di biggest money and security document printing company for all of West Africa.

Di Managing Direction of NSPMC Abbas Umar Masanawa say di company go do everi everi not to disappoint oga Buhari.

"As we dey move to di Next level... we go save scarce foreign exchange... create jobs and ginger how we dey use and share technology," Masanawa tok.

For September 2018, oga Buhari bin appoint new management for di NSPMC wey be subsidiary company of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).