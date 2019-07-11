‘We mow beat production out of frustration’ - DopeNation

Identical twins Michael Boafo, popularly known as B2, den en bro Tony Boafo, aka Twist be one of de hottest sensations for de music scene top in Ghana.

Starting off as producers, de duo say dem learn to produce beats out of frustration back in de day when dem dey Takoradi, Western Region.

As dem start, dem wan do dema own rap but den check like de studio dem wan record plus no sheda see dem.

"Me ah go talk sey we mow beat production out of frustration, way back in Takoradi we go some studio, we tell am sey chale we wan start wana rap." B2 reveal.

He talk BBC Pidgin sey dem go stay studio from morning time to like evening, buy de producer waakye n tins, yet mandem no wan record dem.

Image copyright Dope Nation

So one day dem go house wey dem go look for some fruity loops, PDS, watch YouTube videos and tins den practice before dem come master beat production for 8 years.

Since entering beat production den create hit songs like Kpuu Kpaa plus Shatta wale, Poison plus de late Ebony Reigns, Forever plus Eazzy ft Mr Eazi, den tins.

After years of combining education plus music production, dem now enter music full time as DopeNation, make hit songs wey dem san start dey catch de eye of big names like Olamide for Nigeria who dem get hit song plus.