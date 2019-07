Image copyright Getty/BBC Image example Dis go be first collabo between Davido and Chris Brown

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke AKA Davido go collabo wit American nusician, Chris Brown for new song, 'Blow My Mind'.

Di gist drop for Davido Instagram handle.

Chris Brown bin also share di foto for im handle wit di caption, 'Coming Soon'.

Di song name go be 'Blow My Mind' and even as e neva drop, di news don dey shak fans up and down.