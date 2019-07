Image copyright @BashirAhmaad/Twitter Image example President Muhammadu Buhari win election on February 23, take oath on May 29, 2019

Di court of Appeal for Nigeria don dismiss one suit wey dey challenge di qualification of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest di 2019 election.

Justice Atinuke Akomolafe-Wilson lead di three-man panel wey throway di suit on Friday sake of say e dey incompetent.

Na Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy Kyari el-Kuris file di suit say di President no get di education qualification wey dey needed.

Dem tok say, im required certificates no dey attached to im form CF001 wey Oga Buhari submit to di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for clearance make im contest.

Before dis lastest development, di lower court bin strike out di suit say e no get merit.