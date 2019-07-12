Image copyright Getty Images

Driving for di Rivers-Bayelsa section of di East West road for Southern Nigeria especially between Emohua and Elele axis don become nightmare for drivers sake of kidnapping and kili-kili wey dey happen for di road.

Of recent di 16 passengers wey dem kidnap for Bayelsa State Mass Transit bus wey from Yenagoa dey go Port Harcourt don put fear enta pipo body.

As ansa to di problem, di Police for Rivers don set new plan to finish kidnapping along East-West road and Elele-Owerri road for di state.

Di new Commissioner of police for di State, Mustapha Dandaura don declare say im mandate from IGP na to make sure say Operation Puff Adder work for di state and in go tackle cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and pipeline vandalism for di state and im go face dis kidnapping palava for East West road.

Image example Ibibia Silas

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di Bayelsa loading bay for Mile One Park, na very few passenger come out to travel.

Di Chairman Bayelsa Mass Transit and Investment Cooperative, Prince Emmanuel Ogba tell BBC Pidgin say from January to June dis year alone, from dia Mile One, Waterlines and Eleme junction parks, dem don lose over 15 drivers wey don die for dat road come add say, "e be like say we dey abandoned".

Image copyright Lucky Benwari Image example Damaged bus by kinappers

Anoda of di drivers Ibibia Silas say any time im dey drive di road, na fear im dey fear.

"To enta road na prayer, we dey pray till we reach Bayelsa. Di road no dey safe for afternoon not to tok of for night".