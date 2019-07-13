Image copyright other

Ondo State police command say attackers wey kill Afenifere leader daughter Funke Olakunrin fit no be fulani herdsmen as many tori pipo dey report.

Di state police tok tok pesin Femi Joseph tell BBC say for now wetin di police fit tok na say "di attackers na gunmen."

Gunmen attack road users along Ore-Benin road by 2pm on Friday wia dem kidnap seven pipo with madam Funke di only casualty for dia raid.

According to oga Joseph di police rescue her come later carry her go hospital wia she later die. Im say dem also rescue di seven oda pipo wey di gunmen kidnap and dem still dey look for one more passenger.

"Di victims been dey inside madam Funke car and one other Toyota Camry wey belong to di Young Shall Grow transport company," na so DSP Joseph tok.

Im still add say no other pesin wunjure while di rescued victims dey assist with dia investigation.

Meanwhile Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don sympathise with di leader of Afenifere group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on di death of im daughter, Funke Olakunrin.

Di president pray say make God comfort Pa Fasoranti and also direct security agencies to bring di hoodlums to justice in di shortest possible time.

Funke Olakunrin death don spark plenti reactions on social media as e don reopen conversation about insecurity for di kontri.