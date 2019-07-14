Non profit join bodi, Amnesty International on Sunday tok say na di Nigerian Police cause di June 22 fire for Rivers State.

For statement, dem accuse police officers wey bin dey assigned to di Afam Police station wey near di leaking pipeline say dem shoot gun wey start di fire afta di moves to collect bribes no work.

Amnesty ask di Nigerian goment make dem quick do investigate for wetin cause di pipeline explosion for Komkom community for Oyigbo, Local Goment Area of Rivers State.

Dem report say 48 pipo bin die for di fire and tok say dem no go like make dat kain tin happun again.

But di River State Police Public Relations office, Nnamdi Omoni tell BBC Pidgin say di report of dia investigate neva ready so e no go fit to confam weda wetin Amnesty International tok na true or not.

"My Commissioner of Police don order investigation for di mata and dem don tell me say e don finish. But I neva see di report of di investigate. Na wen I see am I go fit see weda e balance with wetin Amnesty International tok." Omoni add.

Tori be say na on di morning of Thursday, di 20th of June, na im di pipe burst and pipo start to dey scoop di fuel from inside until Saturday, di 22nd wen e come explode.

Di pipeline dey carry petrol wey PPMC get, from Port Harcourt go Aba.