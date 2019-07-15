Wetin pipo dey tok ontop CAN position for COZA

Image copyright Instagram/@biodunfatoyinbo Image example Oga Fatoyinbo bin dey church last Sunday but e no clear if im preach

COZA don enta tori again afta video comot say di Christian Association of Nigeria North Central and Abuja chapter presido go dia Abuja church on Sunday to show support for di church on top di rape accuse Biodun Fatoyinbo dey face.

For video wey go viral, dem tok say dem dey support di church in prayer.

Well di joinbodi of Christians don enta fire on top dia message for COZA church yesterday even as some pipo for social media dey tink say dem do well.

Pastor Fatoyinbo enta wahala for June wen singer Timi Dakolo wife, Busola come out to accuse am of rape wen she be teenager.

Afta dat time, oda accuse and protest don happun to demand say make Fatoyinbo step down from pulpit.

CAN bin comot for statement dat time say, dem no go jump into any conclusion wey dey fly for social media but dem condemn rape.

BBC News Pidgin try to contact di National chapter of CAN but we never fit get any response from dem.