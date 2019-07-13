Gunmen don kill Elisha Abbo uncle, kidnap im stepmother

Image copyright Senator Elisha

Senator Elisha Abbo say gunmen kill im uncle and kidnap im stepmother wey just born for Adamanwa state on Saturday.

Oga Abbo tell BBC say im brother call am to tell about di incident.

"Jaguda pipo come my house between 12.30 and 1:00 am for Saturday morning with dia AK-47 come carry my stepmother comot, as my papa brother try to raise alarm di gunmen shoot am ."na wetin Oga Abbo tok

Di senator tok say im uncle die as dem dey carry am go hospital after di attack. Im say im don call di commissioner of police for di state to inform about di mata.

Police tell tori pipo say dem torchlight di mata as dia rapid response team dey work with pipo from dia kidnapping and homicide unit.

Kill-kill and kidnapping don increase for some parts of di kontri. On Friday gunmen kill di daughter of Afenifere group leader for Ore area of Ondo state.

Oga Abbo wey be di youngest senator for di kontri bin beg Nigerians to forgive am recently afta one CCTV video show am as im dey slap one woman inside sex toy shop for Abuja.