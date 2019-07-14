Image copyright Nigeria Police Force

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu don order di total shakeup of security for highways wey dey for di southern part of di kontri.

Di IGP say di police force don perfect plans to begin "Operation Puff Adder" wey be special security arrangement against herdsmen crisis and jaguda pipo wey currently dey go on for Kaduna-Abuja expressway, to now take place for key highways for di southern part of di kontri.

All dis new security development dey com after wetin police describe as "gunmen" kill leader of Afenifere pikin, Funke Olakunrin on Friday along Kajola-Ore road.

IGP Adamu say dis move na part of measures to prevent future occurrence of wetin happun to madam Olakunrin.

Di head of Nigerian Police also assure leader of Yoruba cultural group - Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasorantin say di police go make sure say dem find di killers of im daughter and go make dem face Wdi full weight of di law."

According to statement wey DCP Frank Mba release, di force don already deploy dia sabi pipo to begin massive manhunt for di killers to bring dem to justice.

Skip Twitter post by @SERAPNigeria Dear @MBuhari Nigerians need you/your govt to make security your number one PRIORITY in words and actions. We're concerned about ongoing unlawful killings across the country.The right to life is the supreme right of the human being. It's basic to all human rights#ActionsNotWords — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) July 13, 2019

Di murder of di pikin of di Afenifere leader don raise plent questions about how well di President Muhammadu Buhari goment Dey tackle security palapa across di kontri.