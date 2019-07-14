UN want Libya to close dia migrant detention centre

Image copyright AFP

UN don ask Libya to close di detention centres for refugees inside dia kontri say e no fit to house migrants.

Dis dey come nearly two weeks afta more dan 50 pipo die wen air strike hit one house wey dem dey stay for Libya capital Tripoli.

Most of di victims from Africa wey dey try go Europe with boat sake of poverty and and katakata for dia kontri. UN refugee agency don tok say di centres bad "well-welll".

Thousands of migrants dey stay for very bad conditions for di detention centres wey goment dey run across Libya.

Di recent air strike wey hit one of dem during di fight-fight for Tripoli show how dangerous di centres dem be.

Di UN refugee agency tok say make dem close di centres, and make dem free di pipo wey dey dia into dia communities. Di agency add say dem dey ready to support dem dia.

Around 120 migrants dey inside hangar for Tajoura Detention Centre when it hit for 3 July, and women and children dey among di 50 pipo wey die .

Di goment wey UN dey support, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, don accuse di self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) for di air strike for di centre.

Di LNA tok say dem attack pro-goment camp near di centre and pro-goment forces fire dem back , and e hit di migrant centre by mistake.

One UN official tok say di attack dey like war crime.

katakata and figh-fight dey Libya since dem kill dia long term leader Muammar Gaddafi for 2011.

