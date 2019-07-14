FG go put soldiers for highway - Osinbajo

Image copyright Twitter/@ProfOsinbajo

Nigeria Vice Presido Yemi Osinbajo tok say Federal goment go put soldiers for highway to reduce kidnapping and kill-kill for di kontri.

Di Vice Presido tok dis one wen im visit Chief Reuben Fasoranti wey be di leader of Afenifere on Sunday to tell am sorry after gunmen kill im daughter Funke Olakunrin on Friday.

Oga Osinbajo say "We dey engage di army so military presence go dey for our roads. Di Inspector General of Police tok say dem go cover di entire road with plenti police and even helicopter. Dem go find di killers and den also use am to prevent make dis kain thing to no happen again." na wetin im tell tori pipo.

Di vice president also tok about community police. im tok about how di president don meet with Service Chiefs and Inspector General of Police on top di issue of community policing and how dem fit help with intelligence gathering on top matas like kidnapping and robbery.

"Security for kontri wey big like our own na big challenge so we gats try to meet di challenges as dem dey come so i dey hopeful say we go see peace and calm." na wetin di vice president add.

Olakurin die afta gunmen shot her as she dey travel for Benin-Ore Expressway by 2:00 pm on Friday.