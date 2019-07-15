Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Ebola virus don spread go di city of Goma wey get population of more than a million pipo

Officials for Democratic Republic of Congo don confam di first case of Ebola inside di town of Goma, wey dey eastern part of di kontri and dey share border wit Rwanda.

Goma na di biggest town for Congo DR. Dis na di first time wey dem dey discover Ebola for Goma, wey be city of more than aone million pipo.

Di health ministry confam say one pastor test positive for di virus for di town of Goma afta im travel go dia wit bus on Sunday.

Di pastor travel 200 km (125 miles) to Goma by bus from Butembo, wia im lay hands on worshippers during prayers.

E come start to dey show symptoms last week and one nurse come begin treat am for house.

As di pastor land for Goma on Sunday, tests confam say e don catch Ebola virus.

Image example Goma - na city wit more than one million ppo- and dem don dey prepare for dis since dem declare di Ebola outbreak one year ago.

Health officials for DRC say dem don identify di 18 pipo wey travel for di same bus with am and dem go vaccinate dem as soon as possible.

Temperature screening points and hand washing stations dey for ground place for Rwandan border to control and prevent di spread of di disease. Dis na di 10th outbreak to hit Congo and so far di deadliest.

More than 1,600 pipo don die since di Ebola outbreak began for eastern DR Congo one year ago.