Image copyright Getty Images

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday drop anoda open letter to warn President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di open-letter draw ear about di danger wey dey come for Nigeria if Presido Buhari no take quick-quick action to stop di killi-killi and attacks wey dey happun upandan.

For di letter, Obsanjo tok say if di presido no take care, di kind killi-killi wey happun for Rwanda if happun for di kontri and wetin happun for Yugoslavia not too long ago fit still repeat for Nigeria.

E say im dey very worried about four ogbonge wahala wey fit happun for di kontri and wey di kontri still fit avoid.

"To abandon Nigeria for di hands of criminals wey dem dey suspect, either wrong or right as Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type."

" Di all of a sudden or planned revenge attacks against Fulanis wey fit lead to killi-killi or Rwanda-type genocide wey we no eva believe say fit happun but yet e happun.

"Di same attacks against any oda tribe or ethnic group anywia for di kontri wey rumours, fears, intimidation and revenge fit cause and lead to killi-killi." Obasanjo write inside di letter.

Di last time wey Obasanjo write open letter to President Buhari na for January 2019 for im "Points for Concern and Action" wen e advise Buhari not to contest second term, but dat one no work as di President don already begin serve for second term wen dis second letter drop on July 15, 2019.

Dem no support media player for your device Obasanjo: 'You fit thief di whole Nigeria and nothing go happun if you dey APC'

Olusegun Obasanjo add say: "Violent protest wey fit start from one section of di kontri and spreading quick-quick to oda and lead to division for di kontri."

Di former president mention say dis kain tin wey im dey mention happun to Yugoslavia not too long ago and if di kontri no act fast-fast, one or all of wetin im metion fit happun.

E also mention di death of Funke, Chief Fasoranti daughter and di tins wey some Nigerian groups dey ok about di death.

Obasanjo add say di clock dey tick with pipo wey no dey happy for everywia inside and outside di kontri.

E add say di office of di President and di Congress for America (US) don signal Nigeria to put dia house in order. Di House of Lords for UK don debate di Nigerian security situation.

OBJ Suggestion

For di mata wey concern security, Obasanjo advise di goment to do open up discussion, debate and dialogue as part of consultation for different levels and make dem gada di result of dis tok-tok to form contribution inside national conference to come up wit di solution wey go deal wit di issues.

E say some of di groups wey im go suggest make dem contact na:

"Traditional rulers, past heads of service (no matter how competent or incompetent dem don be and how much dem don contribute to di mess wey we all dey now), past heads of para-military organisations, private sector, civil society, community leaders particularly for di most affected areas, present and past governors, present and past local goment leaders, religious leaders, past Heads of State, past intelligence chiefs, past Heads of Civil Service and relevant current and retired diplomats, members of opposition and any groups wey dem see say dey important too."