Image copyright LASEMA Image example Rescue operation to resume Tuesday to find odas wey still dey ground.

Police Command for Jos north central say three pipo don die and several odas wunjure as two storey building collapse for Monday evening.

Although e neva dey clear wetin cause di collapse, police say dem mobilise rescue team to di scene fast fast to epp pipo wey dey affected.

Police tok tok pesin, Yyopev Mathias Terna say na around 4pm local time na im dey receive call say building don collapse and with di epp of rescue workers, dem sharperly rescue seven pipo without any injury.

And dat later di rescue team bring out anoda set with different kain wounds and dat dem don cari dem go Plateau Specialist hospital and Bingham university teaching hospital to receive treatment.

Rescue Effort So Far

Plenti rescue worker bin dey ground since day evening till midnight to rescue those wey trap for ground.

Dem bin dey use excavator, oda simple tools even some dey use dia ordinary hand.

Hundreds of pipo around di area sef join body for di rescue.

Some rescue workers tell BBC say di number of pipo wey die fit climb as pipo still dey underground.

E say di building na pipo homes and shop before and dat di owner of di property, wey dey along butcher line for Jos North Local Goment, Rafiu Kabir die wit im two pikin dem.