South Africa Jacob Zuma say im no be 'king of corrupt pipo'

Image copyright EPA Image example Jacob Zuma dey face accuse of corruption during im nine years as president

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma tell one judicial inquiry say all di accuse of corruption against am na "plan" to remove am from politics.

Na di first time im dey show face for di Inquiry, wey dey chook eye ontop accuse of corruption wen im bin dey office.

Im supporters hail am well-well wen im enta di building.

Dem force oga Zuma to resign as president for February 2018.

Im former deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, wey replace am as presido, promise to tackle corruption for South Africa. Oga Ramaphosa bin tok say nine years wey Zuma do for office na "waste".

Zuma dey face accuse sake of im relationship, with Gupta family, wey dem say get influence for im cabinet appointments and collect mago mago goment contracts.

Dem accuse am say e collect bribes from one logistics company Bosasa, wey di Watson family dey run.

All of dem don deny di accuse.

Wetin Zuma tok?

Image copyright EPA Image example Jacob Zuma' supporters dem show face for di Inquiry

Oga Zuma dey claim say foreign intelligence agencies, wey im no mention dia name, dey behind di plan wey comot am from office.

"Dem abuse me, accuse me say I be king of corrupt pipo," oga Zuma tell Judge Ray Zondo wey dey lead di inquiry.

"Dem don call me different name and I neva tok anytin about di mata," Na wetin im add put.

Im deny di accuse wey say im allow di Gupta family, to "seize" di state and say im sell di kontri.

"I auction Table Mountain? I auction Johannesburg?" na wetin im tok as e dey para.

On di day before im hearing, Oga Zuma bin dey good mood. Im tweet video of imsef wia im dey laff pipo wey dey chant say "Zuma must fall!"