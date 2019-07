Image copyright Getty Images

Uganda Police don arrest one former tori pesin and pastor Joseph Kabuleta ontop accuse say im make President, Yoweri Museveni vex.

Kabuleta arrest dey come afta dem charge some pipo under one law wey dem call di computer misuse law and upsetting di person of di president.

Four days afta dem arrest Joseph Kabuleta dem neva carry go court.

Im lawyer David Walyemira say im legal team, wife and medical doctor neva see am for di Special Investigations Unit wia dem keep am.

On Friday security men wey wia plain clothes pick up Joseph Kabuleta.

Uganda police later confam say dem hold am sake of offensive communication against di person of di president.

Di pastor wey dey run one series for Facebook wey im call Joseph Kabuleta weekly, tok wia dem claim say im call president Museveni gambler, thief and liar.

Dem don arrest at least 15 pipo for di past two years sake of say dem offend di president under di computer misuse law.

One popular pesin wey dey di list na Stella Nyanzi, her mata still dey for court.

Right groups dey worry say dem dey use di law to take silence pipo wey dey tanda against di president and im goment.