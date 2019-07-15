Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sampson Siasia coach di Olympic Nigeria football men team wey win Silver Medal for 2008

Bayelsa State Police Command don launch manhunt for those wey kidnap di mama of former Nigeria football team player and coach, Sampson Siasia.

Di Police say di mata happun for di midnight of 15 July wia gunmen enta di house of Siasia 80-year-old mama and kidnap her for di riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

"At about 0200hours (2am), unknown gunmen wey dey heavily armed follow di waterway of di River Nun come and invade di house of one Beauty Siasia," according to statement wey SP Asinim Butswat bin release.

Di Police say wia di gunmen bin carri madam Siasia go still dey "unknown".

Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State command and dia team don visit di place wia di crime happun.

Samson Siasia na ogbonge former Nigeria international wey win di 1994 Africa Cup of Nations trophy. Later for im career, e coach di national team to win Olympic medal two times - Silver for 2008 and Bronze for 2016.

Kidnappers don target family members of Nigeria football stars before to demand for ransom. Current Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and forward Samuel Kalu don experience am before wen kidnappers gbab dia parent.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sampson Siasia na one of di Super Eagles team wey win di 1994 African Cup of Nations

Reports for kidnapping don dey go up well well for Nigeria in recent times.

Just last week, gunmen bin kill Senator Elisha Abbo uncle and kidnap im stepmama Adamanwa state, according to wetin im tell BBC.

"Di command in collaboration wit oda security stakeholders don launch manhunt to catch those wey dey behind di crime and rescue di victim. Investigation don begin," di statement tok.