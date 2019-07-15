World Youth Skill Development: 'No shortcut to success'

Cardboard house with electricity na tech project wey Simon Peter of State Primary School Sandfield Borokiri Port Harcourt do.

Eco air purifier wey Mirabel Ojukwu do and gas Leakage alarm wey Michelle Ogbolu of Our Lady of Fatima College Port Harcourt do na some of di projects wey show for di exhibition to mark World Youth Skills development show say Nigeria man Youths get plenti skills and talents but unemployment still dey bite.

Image example Students of Our Lady of Fatima College Port Harcourt dey present dia tech projects

One reason for dis na say some youths dem like corner corner way to do tins. Na so Dr Patricia Ngene tok as she dey tok to young pipo for Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria.

Image example Pupils of State School 1 Sandfield Borokiri present cardboard Electricity house

Dr. Patricia Ngene wey be Radiologist say dis na because many of dem like easy money and no wan work hard.

"We need to change di way dem dey tink so dem put beta value for hard work. Dis days, many young pipo dey feel say pesin wey follow di proper process to learn under anoda pesin na jewman, im no sabi wetin dey so dem do tins wey to give dem quick money like prostitution, drug abuse, armed robbery and many bad tins. Wetin dem need na reorientation."

Image example Students of Model Junior Secondary School GRA Phase 2 showcase dia Papermache bronze head

Dis naim ginger UNESCO Volunteers and World Education Network to see how dem change di way youths dey think so dem go get value for hard work.

Smith Nwokocha wey organise di tok say with di creative mind wey young pipo get, if dem come add how to do business day go help to reduce unemployment as many of dem go get dia own business.

"Mentorship dey very important because even with dia skills and talents, dem still need to learn under somebody wey go guide dem and show dem beta road so dem no go start business now, crash tomorrow."

Gino Osahon na di Hub Manager for Ken Saro Wiwa Innovation hub wey dey give three to six months training and mentorship to business start ups for Port Harcourt.

Osahon say if beta platform dey to develop di project wey final year students for technology related courses dey write, tins for don change and dis unemployment matter go don reduce.

Image example Gino Osahon na di Hub Manager Ken Saro Wiwa Innovation Hub

"Many schools just dey thruway many of those projects but dem na very new ideas wey if we develop am for don change plenti tins but no ground dey to develop dem."

Im also add say vocational education wey dey teach skill wey pipo wey learn for take make money na one way to help so as hand work good but pipo must get di mind to work hard and no follow any short cut.