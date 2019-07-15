Image copyright Kum Leonard

Ntou'ou Chamberlin, Senior Divisional officer for Meme division respect e promise give fuel for bensikin rider make deh komot work today, July 15 but shooting for Fiango and Kosala for Kumba II, rain no let some of dem komot for house.

Dis Monday na normally ghost town day, 'kontri Sunday' weh separatists impose for Anglophone regions wit de crisis weh start since 2016.

For dis kana kontri Sunday no man no di komot outside, business di remain close and sometimes separatists di komot exchange fire wit goment forces.

Ntou'ou for press release say e di give five litres for petrol for bensikin riders as deh wan stop for respect kontri Sunday. Also give dem FCFA3000 for burry one rider weh separatists kill.

Image copyright Kum Leonard

Tori for Kumba na say all tin start as separatists kill one bensikin rider, Awah Junior Awah, wen e deny for give dem e motorcycle.

Bensikin riders vex decide say deh go di work for kontri Sunday, den tell SDO make e helep dem as pipo no go komot for Monday.

Some pipo wit motorcycle take fuel, and resident say de town bi just quiet afta de shooting for sharp morning and riders no bi fit komot.

Anoda resident say deh kill two pipo weh deh bin di go farm for Kumba dis morning. Even dis evening some resident say di still hear gunshots, make all man try for bi inside house.