Image copyright AFP Image example On Monday, some Goma residents received the Ebola vaccine after news that the first case had reached the city

Di pastor wey be di first pesin wey dem go confam say e get Ebola for di eastern Democratic Republic of Congo inside di city of Goma, don die.

One official confam di tori to BBC tori pesin Gaius Kowene.

Di man bin test positive after im land for di city by bus from Butembo, wey dey 300km (186 miles) to di north of Goma, on Sunday.

Tori be say di pastor lay im hands on worshippers during prayer session.

On Monday, di World Health Organization (WHO) tok say di mata na "game-changer" because di population of di city pass two million.

Di mayor of Butembo, Sylvain Kanyamanda, tell our tori pesin say dem bin dey transfer di pastor back to Butembo, for proper treatment inside di Ebola treatment centre, wen im die.

Image example Goma dey near di border wit Rwanda

"We don collect im deadi bodi," im tok.

Goma dey on high alert as di response team dey try reach all di pipo wey dem torchlight say dey in contact wit di pastor.

At least six of dem get vaccination yesterday, according to one source from di Ebola response coordination team.

Goma dey near di border wit Rwanda.