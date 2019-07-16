Image copyright Getty Images

Di Nigerian Senate don call for di launch of National Summit to torchlight di insecurity wey dey di kontri.

Dis decision happun during di Tuesday 16 July sitting wey di lawmakers do for di capital city of Abuja.

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (APC-Ondo), bin raise di mata sake of di kill-kill of madam Funke Olakunrin, di pikin of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, wey bi leader of di Afenifere Group.

Gunmen bin shoot and kill Olakunrin along di Akure-Ore Road, Ondo State on Friday.

Akinyelure worri well-well say di kill-kill of innocent Nigerians by gunmen don "dey go up anyhow for di kontri.

Di lawmaker warn say if dem no take action of di mata, e fit leader to palava.

Anoda lawmaker say security forces and di presidency need to do something sharpaly.

"Nothing wey we do for here dey safe if we no fit use sense face our security challenge. We no fit dey come here everyday, dey mourn and do one-minute silence wen Nigerians dey die," Senator Tolu Odebiyi bin tok.

Presido Muhammadu Buhari bin say those wey dey criticise one-one case of insecurity for di kontri no dey patriotic.

Many don see di tok as response to wetin former Presido Olusengun Obasanjo bin tok against di gofment of Nigeria for inside im open letter to Buhari.

Obasanjo say im dey worried say di Buhari administration dey "abandon Nigeria for di hands of criminals wey dem dey suspect, either wrong or right as Fulanis and terrorists of Boko Haram type."

Meanwhile, di former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan don ask gofment to create anoda separate agency wey go tackle di kili-kili wey dey happun for di kontri.

Im tok am as im pay condolence visit to di Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben over di death of im daughter.