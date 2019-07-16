Image copyright NurPhoto

Office of Nigeria Presido say recent book by former CNN journalist Isha Sesay na "mixture of confusion," wey risk negative judgement of history."

Di book name 'Beneath di Tamarind Tree' dey about di 2014 abduction of Nigeria Chibok schoolgirls and dia years in captivity.

Di kidnapping of over 200 schoolgirls by militant group Boko Haram make global headlines and though dem don rescue some, Nigeria goment say 110 still remain for captivity.

Presidential tok tok pesin Garba Shehu for plenti tweets im post ontop di mata, say e dey wrong to say di "goment and pipo of Nigeria no longer care about di girls because 'dem dey poor...dem no get famous names."

Im also tok say e no dey correct to say dat di current goment no "know who to negotiate with because Boko Haram get split inside dia factions."

Oga Shehu also criticise madam Sesay say she no fit "differentiate which of di two administration wey serve Nigeria from 2014 to date," as im note say di goment of President Muhammadu Buhari dey responsible for bringing back "50 percent" of di girls.

Madam Sesay never address di criticism directly, but for tweet she say she hope di goment go tok about di Chibok girls at other times as well.