One group of Cattle farmers wey get influece for Northern Nigeria don explain why dem call for di arrest of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo on top di latest open letter wey im write go give president Muhammadu Buhari.

Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Alhassan, tell BBC Pidgin say no be herdsmen dey responsible for di insecurity inside di kontri and dem dey wonder why a former president go profile di Fulani pastoralist as criminals.

Inside im letter on Monday, July 15, 2019, Obasanjo ask President Buhari to take sharp-sharp action against di increasing cases of kidnapping, banditry, and killings wey im blame on Fulani herdsmen.

"I read di letter and he dey try to give di cattle farmers bad name, no be we dey responsible for di insecurity palava of dis kontri."

"We no fit understand why a former president go be di one to dey push dis kain of position." Al-hassan tok.

"If im get issues wit di current goment, I tink di best tin na to address am wit di current goment but for im to now single out one ethnic group, one economic group wey neva even benefit anytin from di goment to begin to call dem name, na sometin wey di security need to look out closely."

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday drop anoda open letter to warn President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di open-letter draw ear about di danger wey dey come for Nigeria if Presido Buhari no take quick-quick action to stop di killi-killi and attacks wey dey happun upandan.

For di letter, Obsanjo tok say if di presido no take care, di kind killi-killi wey happun for Rwanda fit happun for di kontri and wetin happun for Yugoslavia not too long ago fit still repeat for Nigeria.

E say im dey very worried about four ogbonge wahala wey fit happun for di kontri and wey di kontri still fit avoid.

E dey very unfortunate for past president to dey involved for dis kind of desperate politics, di Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore add.

Oga Al-hassan explain say Fulani herders dey always move around wit dia cows but if criminals dey somewia wey dey make rural security impossible, then make dem no put di blame for di herders head.

Di secretary conclude say herders no fit waka leave dia cows and come dey cause insecurity because dem dey always move wit dia families and everything as na all dem get.

"If you get bandit, bandits no be herders and Obasanjo suppose know better than anybody."