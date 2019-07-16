Image copyright Getty Images

British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) announce on Tuesday say dem dey close dia office and operations for Burundi until further notice afta effort to settle issue wit di goment for dia fail.

For March di goment ban BBC transmissions afta dem sama accuse give BBC say dem air one documentary wey dem say damage di kontri reputation.

Di authorities also ban anyone inside di kontri not to provide information give di BBC.

Dem also suspend Voice of America for March.

E don tey wey serious concern dey ground all ova di world about di freedom of di press inside Burundi.

Last weekend Human Rights Watch criticise di appointment of di head of one notorious militia as di head of Burundi national broadcaster.