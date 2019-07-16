Armed Pirates don kidnap ten Turkish sailors for Nigeria. Di shipping company say dia cargo ship bin no carry any load inside as im bin dey come from Cameroon to to go Ivory Coast.

Tori be say di attack happun overnight between Monday and Tuesday. Armed men kidnap ten out of di eighteen crew members inside di ship.

Pirates dey worry well-well for Nigeria for di past ten years but di attacks don reduce for di last twelve months.

Di International Maritime Bureau say piracy for Nigeria don reduce from twenty two for di first quarter of 2018 to fourteen for dis same period dis year.

IMB believe say na because of di patrol boats wey Nigeria Navy deploy to respond to attacks. But dem still say Nigeria water dey risky.